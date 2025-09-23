Mithridate Spring Summer 2026 ‘Edge of Seventeen’ Collection

The Spring Summer 2026 collection Edge of Seventeen by Mithridate arrived under Creative Director Daniel Fletcher with a vision rooted in 1980s excess. The story began in the countryside and carried into the city, where mud-splattered drives set the mood for nights that stretched into early mornings.

British sport and city life collided with deliberate intent. The Sloane Ranger surfaced in rugby jerseys styled over crisp business shirts, sequins offset by striped cotton, and cable knits layered onto wool-silk tailoring. Colors sharpened the dialogue between environments: racing green and chocolate brown anchored the looks, while baby blue and lavender cut through with lighter accents.

Fletcher approached familiar garments with experimentation. Sweater sleeves were transformed into stoles, family crests enlarged into oversized motifs on tailored coats, and numbers appeared in bold type across knitwear, coats, and dinner shirts. These details added punctuation to the silhouettes and gave the season its graphic rhythm. The motifs referenced rugby fields as much as they reflected the influence of feng shui, reinforcing Mithridate’s dialogue between British and Chinese traditions.

Tailoring sat at the center of the collection. Slim-cut jackets in wool-silk grounds, business shirting layered under textured knits, and coats punctuated with numbers defined the sharper side of SS26. Fletcher carried forward the aesthetic of the Sloane Ranger but twisted it through the house’s contemporary codes, letting contrast sit naturally within each look.

Accessories reinforced the push and pull between country and city. Oversized bags recalled vintage trunks, finished with embossed tags that hinted at travel. Tasseled loafers carried references from the golf course into urban settings, while angular riding boots redefined equestrian style with sharper lines.

Discover Full Collection on DSCENE

Fletcher positioned the collection as a chapter that expanded Mithridate’s menswear vocabulary. He placed British codes alongside Chinese craft, shaping daywear with utility and eveningwear with theatre.