The handsome Jordy Baan teams up with Melodie Vaxelaire and Stefanie Giesinger for Q/S designed by s.Oliver‘s Summer 2018 lookbook captured by fashion photographer Guy Lowndes at Atelier Management. In charge of styling was Pia Strohler, with hair and makeup from beauty artist Anna Neugabauer.





Images courtesy of Atelier Management – www.ateliermanagement.com