Justin Eric Martin Models MASSIMO DUTTI Summer 2022 Looks

Spanish brand MASSIMO DUTTI enlists top model Justin Eric Martin to pose in looks from their Spring Summer 2022 Collection for the brand’s latest menswear story titled Through Fields captured by fashion photographer Robbie Lawrence. The session highlights pieces such as 100% linen slim-fit shirt, soft blue nappa leather deck shoes, 100% cotton short sleeve t-shirt, 100% linen faded-effect trousers, strappy leather sandals, premium regular fit linen shirt, short sleeve cotton polo sweater, cotton and linen tapered fit chinos, short sleeve mercerised cotton t-shirt, 100% linen slim fit shirt with stand-up collar, slim fit 100% dyed linen shirt, and tapered-fit faded-effect jeans.