PFW: TAAKK Fall Winter 2021.22 Menswear Collection

Japanese menswear brand TAAKK presented their Fall Winter 2021.22 Grounded in Unreality Collection, that was inspired by the relationship and contradictions between reality and imagination. Designer Takuya Morikawa, a longtime enthusiast of the Surrealist movement, was also inspired by the quiet nature of Saul Leiter’s work.
The handsome Keijyu Furuya at Friday Model Agency stars in lookbook lensed by fashion photographer Ko Tsuchiya, and video directed by film maker Nagisa Kodama. Styling is work of Shohei Kashima, with hair styling and makeup by beauty artist Jun Nakamura.
“In a short film produced by Nagisa Kodama for TAAKK this season, dreams take on a more concrete meaning but still lie at the border of endless possibilities. Dreams that have yet to take shape, but nonetheless give a yearning and guidance to anyone aspiring towards a goal. It is capturing that essence, that surreal moment before reality emerges that Morikawa tries to grasp. In his own words, Morikawa too, is ‘always dreaming’. Dreams never stop, they only shift and refine their form.” – From Takuya Morikawa
Written & Directed by Nagisa Kodama
Creative Producer: Nagisa Kodama, Takashiro Saito (KuRoKo inc.)
TAAKK: Takuya Morikawa, Miho Fujitani, Atsuro Furuyama
Stills Photographer: Ko Tsuchiya
Director of Photography: Shen Lin
1st Assistant Camera: Mikael Senninge
2nd Assistant Camera: Wataru Baba, Tomohito Goshozono
Additional Assistant Camera: Wang Lei
Gaffer: Seiichi Ichimaru
Electric: Michiru Fujino
Stylist: Shohei Kashima (W Inc.)
Stylist Assistant: Taku Kato, Haruyo Koeda
Hair & Make-Up: Jun Nakamura (SHISEIDO)
Location Manager: Kugai
Production Assistant: Keisuke Kikuchi (KuRoKo inc.), Toshio Hanaoka, Bruce Yamakawa
Unit Drivers: Isao Morijiri, Toru Honda
Editor: Nagisa Kodama
Colorist: Anne Luc
Post-Production Sound: Satomi Mitsuhashi
Music Composition: Taisuke Kimura