NYFW: KA WA KEY Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Discover KA WA KEY Spring Summer 2022 Collection, inspired by a Chinese tragic love story titled Butterfly Lovers, presented on September 8th, during the recently finished New York Fashion Week. The story follows lovers Liang Shanbo and Zhu Yingtai whose spirits merge in the form of a pair of butterflies and fly away together never to be separated again. The collection explores the fragile and beautiful wings of butterflies. The brand’s signature technique Devoré, was used to create romantic transparent textures.

“This season KA WA KEY collaborated with Finnish SPINNOVA®, creating a small capsule collection using SPINNOVA® fabrics and yarns. The sustainable and fully circular SPINNOVA® fibre is made out of wood or waste, produced without harmful chemicals and with minimal water usage and CO2 emissions. The SPINNOVA® fibre uses 99% less water and produces nearly 65% less CO2 emissions than cotton production.

Another KA WA KEY collaboration is RUNE Fashion Opera, which was performed at beautiful Round Chapel in London as part of Tête à Tête Opera Festival. KA WA KEY created a small capsule collection for the Opera. Otherworldly RUNE Fashion Opera is a cross-disciplinary collaboration combining fashion, music and dance, music and lyrics are by Alastair White and it was produced by UU Studios.” – from KA WA KEY

Film maker Bryn Williams captured the video featuring Alfie Aves, and Ryan Appiah-Sarpong. Jarno Leppanen captured the lookbook featuring models Zaki, Kofi, Zack, and Ryan. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Brendan O’Sullivan, assisted by Spencer Silver, and makeup artist Michelle Strain, assisted by Laura Hahnel.