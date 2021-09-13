PRABAL GURUNG Menswear Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Prabal Gurung is back on the New York Fashion Week runway to present his womenswear and menswear collections for the Spring Summer 2022 season. When it comes to menswear Gurung brings a new chapter on his tailoring offering radiant palette already closely knit to the label’s DNA. With a personal note sent to editors within the collection notes, Prabal Gurung reflects on the political as well as social climate.

“We’ve witnessed how brute force often misses the real problem – something only vulnerability can resolve. And we’ve experienced how sometimes, the only solution to broad injustice is to dismantle, to rebuild from scratch, to create – and only a woman can do that. a girl or a woman, whoever chooses to identify as one, in their individually – defined full feminine glory is the most unnerving for patriarchy. It scares them. It threatens them. And most of all, they know it can overcome them. This made me reconcile my own individuality and freedom to live my authentic life in New York city – a life that is possible because of the people that allowed me to have these liberties. New York city unveils the true promise and potential of America, the beautiful: a city that is the heartbeat of the country and represents what it could – and should – be. A place built on innovation, optimism, and resilience,” shares Prabal in his collection notes.

Discover all the menswear looks from Prabal Gurung Spring Summer 2022 menswear collection:

Full collection including the womenswear Prabal Gurung Spring Summer 2022 looks is available on our DSCENE magazine New York Fashion Week runway coverage page – see it here.