in New York Fashion Week, Spring Summer 2022

PRABAL GURUNG Menswear Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Prabal Gurung presented his Spring Summer 2022 menswear collection during the ongoing New York Fashion Week.

Prabal Gurung
Photo ©Dan Lecca courtesy of Prabal Gurung

Prabal Gurung is back on the New York Fashion Week runway to present his womenswear and menswear collections for the Spring Summer 2022 season. When it comes to menswear Gurung brings a new chapter on his tailoring offering radiant palette already closely knit to the label’s DNA. With a personal note sent to editors within the collection notes, Prabal Gurung reflects on the political as well as social climate.  

alton mason prabal gurung
Supermodel Alton Mason walking for Prabal Gurung New York Fashion week show – Photo ©Dan Lecca courtesy of Prabal Gurung

We’ve witnessed how brute force often misses the real problem – something only vulnerability can resolve. And we’ve experienced how sometimes, the only solution to broad injustice is to dismantle, to rebuild from scratch, to create – and only a woman can do that. a girl or a woman, whoever chooses to identify as one, in their individually – defined full feminine glory is the most unnerving for patriarchy. It scares them. It threatens them. And most of all, they know it can overcome them. This made me reconcile my own individuality and freedom to live my authentic life in New York city – a life that is possible because of the people that allowed me to have these liberties. New York city unveils the true promise and potential of America, the beautiful: a city that is the heartbeat of the country and represents what it could – and should – be. A place built on innovation, optimism, and resilience,” shares Prabal in his collection notes.

Photo ©Dan Lecca courtesy of Prabal Gurung

Discover all the menswear looks from Prabal Gurung Spring Summer 2022 menswear collection:  

Full collection including the womenswear Prabal Gurung Spring Summer 2022 looks is available on our DSCENE magazine New York Fashion Week runway coverage page – see it here

Trending

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

MMSCENE GUIDE Top 5 Tips For Choosing Your Perfect Tweed Suit

MMSCENE GUIDE: Top 5 Tips For Choosing Your Perfect Tweed Suit
KA WA KEY

NYFW: KA WA KEY Spring Summer 2022 Collection