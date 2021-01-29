PFW: KIDILL Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

Discover KIDILL Fall Winter 2021.22 Desire Collection presented with a fashion film directed by Yusuke Ishida, as part of the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. Designer Hiroaki Sueyasu teamed up with artist Jesse Draxler, who expresses the darkness by different methods such as painting and collage, for the latest collection. Brand also continued collaboration with a reputable Japan denim brand EDWIN.
FALL WINTER 2021 MENSWEAR COLLECTIONS
Fashion show is the best platform for me to express what I have created and present the power of fashion that me and my team trusts in. For me to progress without fear will make my future and believe that this energy will convey on to the others. Without swaying on the trends I want to pursue creating the clothes with the punk mind. It is clear what I have to do now, to show my collection without fearing the changes. – Hiroaki Sueyasu
Movie Director : Yusuke Ishida
Cinematography : Hideaki Arai, Yu Nakajima, Yuki Hori, Keisuke Yamazaki, Yuma Maehara
Lighting : Takashi Watanabe
Editing : Yusuke Ishida, Yuma Maehara
Sound Recording : Takahiro Yamaguchi
Show Director : Michio Hoshina
Stylist : Tatsuya Shimada
Live Music : Keiji Haino
Casting : Taka Arakawa (ALTER)
Hair : Yutaka Kodashiro (mod’s hair)
Make-up : Masayo Tsuda (mod’s hair)
Models : Amy, Aoi, Arjuna, Danyrose, Hyo Kagou, IA, Kristina Tuzova, Matt, Minor, Myuuki, Natalie, Nello, Olga Ch, Saiyon, Sharar Lazima, Shelly, Yasuke Ueda, Yuki Kawahara, Yuko Nagata, Zel
Back Stage Photo : Kyohei Hattori
Show Coordinator : Azusa Nozaki
International Press : Robin Meason (RITUAL PROJECTS)
Japan Press : Keitaro Nagasaka (Sakas PR)
International Sales : Kohei Sato
Japan Sales : Hekiro Kanazuka (WSC)
Collaboration : Jesse Draxler, EDWIN, DICKIES, CA4LA, rurumu:, HYUSTO, Malcolm Guerre
