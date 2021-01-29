PFW: KIDILL Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

Discover KIDILL Fall Winter 2021.22 Desire Collection presented with a fashion film directed by Yusuke Ishida, as part of the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. Designer Hiroaki Sueyasu teamed up with artist Jesse Draxler, who expresses the darkness by different methods such as painting and collage, for the latest collection. Brand also continued collaboration with a reputable Japan denim brand EDWIN.

Fashion show is the best platform for me to express what I have created and present the power of fashion that me and my team trusts in. For me to progress without fear will make my future and believe that this energy will convey on to the others. Without swaying on the trends I want to pursue creating the clothes with the punk mind. It is clear what I have to do now, to show my collection without fearing the changes. – Hiroaki Sueyasu