Kit Butler is the Face of Church’s Fall Winter 2018.19 Collection

Pin 0 Shares

Discover Church’s Fall Winter 2018.19 advertising campaign featuring top models Kit Butler and Julie Hoomans captured by fashion photographer Scandebergs. Styling is work of Pau Avia, with beauty from hair stylist Teiji Utsumi, and makeup artist Lucy Burt. In charge of art direction were Marco Braga and Giuliano Federico, with casting direction from Barbara Nicoli & Leila Ananna.



