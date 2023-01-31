Luxury house VERSACE unveiled its Spring Summer 2023 Eyewear campaign starring one of the greatest basketball players of all time Dwyane Wade lensed by fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti at Art Partner. In charge of styling was Jason Bolden, with set design from Nicholas Des Jardins, and production by Honor Hellon. Beauty is work of hair stylist Christopher Donato Smith, groomer Andrea Samuels, and manicurist Thuy Nguyen. The campaign highlights the precision designs and confident details of three new styles.

“VE2251 – An intriguing reinterpretation of the legendary Medusa, this men’s sun model breathes new life into some of Versace’s most iconic details. An embossed Medusa applied to the bridge is paired with a second Medusa on the temple, both mounted on a square colour contrast plaque for an undeniably elegant and stylish effect. The colour palette, equally magnetic, consists of gold frames with a gold Medusa symbol applied to a black or optical white plaque and dark grey lenses.

VE2252 – The hypnotic power of Medusa stands out on the dynamic aviator frame, merging a classic structure with the unmistakable personality of Versace. Embossed colour contrast Medusa details are applied to the bridge and a second Medusa details the temple plaque. The model’s magnetism is enhanced by stylish colour combinations: gunmetal grey or gold temples with black decorations and dark grey lenses. VE1287 – Medusa is the protagonist of this metal optical frame as the Versace symbol features to the temples. A geometric line characterises this navigator model, available in a striking colour palette of gunmetal grey, gold and black/gold.” – from Versace