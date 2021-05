Supermodel Kit Butler takes the cover story of Men’s Uno China‘s Spring Summer 2021 Fashion Book lensed by photographer Charlotte Hadden. In charge of styling was Way Perry, with set design from Julia Dias, casting direction by Natalie Monroe, and production by Rachel Xie. Beauty is work of hair stylist Brady Lea, and makeup artist Artist Adam De Cruz. Fashion direction by Evan Feng.

Photography © Charlotte Hadden for Men’s Uno China, discover more at @mensunochina