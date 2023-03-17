Lil Nas X Models COACH Spring 2023 Tabby Bag Collection

Fashion brand COACH enlists American superstar Lil Nas X to star in their In My Tabby campaign, that celebrates the brand’s iconic silhouette – the Tabby bag, lensed by fashion photographer Charlotte Wales. In charge of styling was Clare Byrne, with set design from Lauren Nikrooz, and movement direction by Stephen Galloway. Beauty is work of hair stylist Coree Monero, makeup artist Grace Pae, and manicurist Temeka Jackson.

I’ve always believed that fashion should be about more than only style, it should be about community, and creating safe spaces where people feel free to express themselves. ‘In My Tabby’ brings together our Coach Family and collaborators to celebrate stories of creativity and courage that embody our vision for Coach to inspire people to fully express all of who they are. – Stuart Vevers, Creative Director of Coach