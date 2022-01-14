Jethro Sapon, David Ge, Ibra Ndiaye & Dries Haseldonckx Model FENDI

Designer Silvia Venturini unveiled FENDI Spring Summer 2022 menswear campaign featuring models Jethro Sapon, David Ge, Ibra Ndiaye, and Dries Haseldonckx. In charge of photography was Mattia Zoppellaro, with creative Nico Vascellari, and styling by Julian Ganio. Video direction by film-maker Giulio Tami.

“A dream-like escape from reality, where the nature and architecture of Rome melt into a spectacular canvas of sunrise and sunset shades, as seen from Palazzo Fendi. Inspired by the ever-changing light of day, the Men’s Spring/Summer 2022 Collection expresses absolute ease, combining hybrid tailoring, a display of topographic prints and soft, fresh textures.” – from Fendi