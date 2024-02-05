Louis Baines Models Isabel Marant Spring Summer 2024 Collection

Fashion house Isabel Marant presented its Spring Summer 2024 campaign featuring top models Louis Baines and Gigi Hadid captured by photographer Robin Galiegue. Styling is work of Emmanuelle Alt, with casting direction from Giulia Massullo and Piergiorgio Del Moro. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Damien Boissinot, and makeup artist Karim Rahman.

Isabel Marant’s Spring Summer 2024 Collection brings a dynamic, urban, and refined silhouette. Drawing inspiration from the realm of tailoring, it seamlessly merges with sportswear and workwear influences, creating a distinctive hybrid charm. Oversized proportions intertwine with sleeker volumes, as structured garments mingle effortlessly with cozy knits and fleece pieces.

One of the defining features of this collection is the playful exploration of proportions. Oversized garments make a bold statement, juxtaposed against sleeker, more form-fitting pieces. This interplay of volume creates a sense of dynamism and movement, adding depth and dimension to each ensemble. Structured blazers and trousers coexist harmoniously with cozy knitwear and fleece accents, striking a delicate balance between sophistication and comfort.

The Isabel Marant aesthetic thrives on contrasts, and the Spring Summer 2024 Collection is no exception. Graphic patterns collide with organic prints, resulting in an electrifying visual mosaic that captures the imagination. Every aspect of the silhouette is a study in contrasts – from the juxtaposition of textures to the clash of colors. Vibrant yellow hues inject a sense of vitality, punctuating the classic black and white palette with a burst of energy.