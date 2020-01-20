in Backstage, Fall Winter 2020.21, Fall Winter 2020.21 Collection, Louis Vuitton, Menswear, Paris Fashion Week

PFW Backstage: LOUIS VUITTON MEN’S Fall Winter 2020 Fashion Show

Behind the scene atmosphere at Louis Vuitton’s AW20 menswear show

LOUIS VUITTON
Courtesy of ©LOUIS VUITTON

Discover behind the scene action at Louis Vuitton Men‘s Fall Winter 2020.21 collection show held on Thursday January 16th, during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week.

LOUIS VUITTON
Courtesy of ©LOUIS VUITTON
Courtesy of ©LOUIS VUITTON
Courtesy of ©LOUIS VUITTON

Among the models who walked the show were Adamu Bulus, Alec Pollentier, Antoine Gouffaux, Arthur Kopp, Bangali Drammeh, Daniel Olze, Eduards Kraule, Félix Hazard, Fernando Lindez, Francis Hagendorfs, Freek Iven, Ismael Savane, Jakob Zimny, Jefferson Obuseri, Jeranimo van Russel, Jeremiah Berko Fourdjour, Jethro Sapon, Jonas Glöer, Joshua Bering, Julian Felix, Karlis Berzins, Khadim Sock, Lee Min Seok, Lucien Clarke, Malick Bodian, Omari Phipps, Seungchan Lee, Toyosi Diya, Vassili Schneider, and Wellington Grant.

LOUIS VUITTON
Courtesy of ©LOUIS VUITTON
LOUIS VUITTON
Courtesy of ©LOUIS VUITTON
LOUIS VUITTON
Courtesy of ©LOUIS VUITTON

For more of backstage images from Louis Vuitton Men‘s AW20 fashion show continue below:

