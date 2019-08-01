Louis Vuitton Men Fall Winter 2019.20 photographed by Kenta Coboyashi

French fashion house Louis Vuitton enlisted photographer Kenta Coboyashi to capture futuristic Louis Vuitton Men‘s Fall Winter 2019.20 advertising campaign.
“The prismatic representation of the rainbow has been a strong leitmotiv for Men’s Artistic Director Virgil Abloh since his debut Collection for Louis Vuitton last year. For Fall-Winter 2019, pieces take on a futuristic edge that is further highlighted thanks to Kenta’s innovative lens. The Taiga Rainbow motif and show-stealing fiber optic Keepall come alive in these images shot against the backdrop of the photographer’s native Japan. Find the Men’s Fall-Winter 2019 Collection in Louis Vuitton stores and online now.“
Discover part one of Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall Winter 2019.20 campaign by Inez & Vinoodh.
Comments
Loading…
Comments
0 comments