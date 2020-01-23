LOOKBOOK: BORIS BIDJAN SABERI Fall Winter 2020.21 Collection

Discover Boris Bidjan Saberi’s Fall Winter 2020.21 Collection Techno-Punk presented during the recently wrapped up Paris Fashion Week.

Inspired by contradictory currents, punks not dead, society and fusion of opposites worlds, the collection is an ode to designer’s technical craftsmanship.

Techno as evocation of technology, while glimpsing a subtle bond with the electronic beat begotten on the suburbs of Detroit. Punk is a never dying art form of deciding and being, the rejection of the established, looking for an own path and the continuous evolution, supporting the world with a good strong proposal.

Synth-Blue on black representing technology on punk and innovation, in combination with dirty punk-greys and oxidized bleached out heavy workwear artillery. Very sharp patterns former basis for the elaboration of craftsmen’s workwear, are reformulated through reviewed tailoring knowhow to create Boris Bidjan Saberi punk warriors.

Following his futuristic experimentation and Alchemy, Saberi focuses on techwear, applying designer’s signature procedures such as object-dyeing after seam-taping or whole oxidization in seam-taped tailored objects. Functional garments are constructed as armors for upcoming generations of technologized human species.