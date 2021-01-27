PFW: BLUEMARBLE Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

Discover BLUEMARBLE Fall Winter 2021.22 At the Frontier of Dream and Reality Collection presented with a short fashion film directed by film maker Hedi El Chikh, on January 19th, as part of the recently finished Digital Paris Fashion Week. The collection was inspired by the label founder Anthony Alvarez’s memories of formal balls with black tie dress codes, and it features American sportswear vibe. Fashion photographer Bruno Staub captured the lookbook.

“In a continuation of last summer’s vibe, bespoke hallucinogenic prints suggest a trippie getaway, while a foray into flamboyant baroque prints underlines the striking allure of the Bluemarble boy. An exploration of fabrics, featuring heavy wools on varsity blazers, cable knit hybrids in a silky textural pairing, studded denim, shimmering silk finishes and feather-light winter fabrics – puffer jackets and fleece – wrap the whole collection in soft warmth to underscore the Bluemarble vibe this season: a giant leap into escapism, during these testing times.” – Bluemarble