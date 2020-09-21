in London Fashion Week Men's, Lookbooks, Menswear, Spring Summer 2021, Videos

LFW: DANSHAN Spring Summer 2021 Menswear Collection

The handsome John Barrow stars in Danshan’s SS21 lookbook lensed by Jack Symes

DANSHAN
©DANSHAN, photography by Jack Symes

Fashion brand DANSHAN explores what it means to be free with the Spring Summer 2021 Momental collection presented during the ongoing London Fashion Week with Dissonance video directed by Luke Farley.

The handsome John Barrow at MiLK Management stars in Danshan‘s Spring Summer 2021 lookbook captured by fashion photographer Jack Symes. In charge of styling was Jack Collins, with beauty from hair stylist Eliot McQueen, and makeup artist Mattie White.

Director | Luke Farley
Director of Photography | Lami Okrekson
Stylist | Jack Collins
Performed by | Duane Nasis, Jordan Ajadi, Luke Farley, Juan Sanchez Plaza
Stills Photographer | Elena Cremona
Music | Eddie Amos
Styling Assistant | Titian Tian
Knitwear In Collaboration with Khan Brice Nguyen
Footwear by Teva

