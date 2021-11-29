Ludwig Wilsdorff Poses in Massimo Dutti Fall Winter 2021 Collection

Fashion brand MASSIMO DUTTI presented selected looks from their Fall Winter 2021 Collection with the latest story titled Overall starring top model Ludwig Wilsdorff. Key pieces include lightweight down parka with hood, wool/cashmere crew neck sweater, comfort knit blazer in 100% wool, puffer gilet with pockets and hood, cotton velvet blazer, long down puffer coat, 100% wool knit scarf, quilted down jacket, and cashmere wool knit cardigan.