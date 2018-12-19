Luka Isaac is the Face of Roberto Cavalli Spring Summer 2019 Collection

Luka Isaac

The rising star on the modeling scene Luka Isaac at KMA teams up with Kendall Jenner for Roberto Cavalli‘s Spring Summer 2019 #SAVAGEINSTINCT advertising campaign lensed by fashion photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.


Luka Isaac

