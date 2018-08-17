Luke Cousins Models Margaret Howell Fall Winter 2018.19 Collection

Pin 21 Shares

Discover Margaret Howell‘s Fall Winter 2018.19 menswear advertisement featuring the handsome Luke Cousins at Tomorrow Is Another Day captured by fashion photographer Jack Davison. Styling is work of Beat Bolliger, with casting direction from Julia Lange, and beauty by makeup artist Miranda Joyce, and hair stylist Neil Moodie.





