Mathias Lauridsen & Hugo Sauzay Model MANGO Fall Winter 2019 Looks

Discover Mango's Fall Winter 2019.20 campaign captured by Glen Luchford

Photography © Glen Luchford for Mango

Top models Mathias Lauridsen, Hugo Sauzay, Anna Ewers, Rebecca Leigh Longendyke, and Kaya Wilkins star in MANGO‘s Fall Winter 2019.20 advertising campaign lensed by fashion photographer Glen Luchford. Styling is work of Élodie David-Touboul, with art direction from Ezra Petroni. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Anthony Turner, and makeup artist Lucia Pieroni.

Disconnect to connect again. When the hectic routine overwhelms you, there’s nothing like planning a getaway with your friends. Returning to a simple life, surrounded only by nature, animals, music, succulent food and books is key to finding your truly inner you. Like Anna, Rebecca, Kaya, Mathias and Hugo, having fun in the scenic landscapes of Scotland. Sharing joy. Sharing good company. Sharing moments, together.

