5 Tips for the Perfect Bachelor Pad

Bachelor pads should be the epitome of cool; they should be inspiring and creative spaces for a man to spend his time in and feel safe and relaxed. An important part of having a bachelor pad is ensuring that the space channels a man’s personality and lets all his keen interests shine through. With the perfect pad, you shouldn’t need to worry about pleasing others with your decorating style or compromising for a partner or friend – this space is for you and you alone, so make the best of it.

Here is a guide for how to do just that.

Read more after the jump:

1. Choose the Right Furniture

A bachelor pad should be functional and comfortable, and have everything you need, particularly when it comes to furniture. It’s a good idea to invest in a highly comfortable couch, and think about what you need: would you prefer a large corner sofa? Or maybe a smaller, basic sofa? Or perhaps you’d like a purely decorative one with a reclining armchair instead as the sole focus, positioned perfectly for the TV? Whatever your preference, choosing the right seating is key to comfort in your home.

You also need to consider which furniture will help you best organize your space. Are you a man who enjoys a drink at home, and would, therefore, like to have a sophisticated bar set up? Or do you have a lot of books and therefore need your home to be filled with practical bookshelves? Whatever your lifestyle, ensure that you choose the furniture to best incorporate it. You can’t go wrong with shelf and storage space.

2. Invest in the Best Appliances

Ensuring that your bachelor pad has the best working appliances will save you a lot of time and worry. If you’re not a fan of spending time during your week washing the dishes, install a high-quality dishwasher that will do the job for you. If you love waking up in your pad and having the time to enjoy a coffee before heading out of the door, consider a top model coffee machine to have in your kitchen. You can also choose the best washing machine suited for small loads and save money on a smaller model rather than one designed for regular use by a large family. If you love to cook, ensure you have the best refrigerator ready to store your favorite food and snacks.

Any appliance which is going to make your day to day life much easier and enjoyable is a worthy investment. You can search for ‘appliance installation near me’ online to make the process a whole lot quicker by having professionals come and install your appliances for you, so you don’t have to worry about it.

3. Try Out Handy Gadgets

Having the best technology and gadgets in your pad is going to improve your home life and make your personal space a better place to be. Having the right gadgets to enhance those daily activities which you enjoy means that you’ll always be happy to spend time at home. If you’re an avid TV or movie watcher, you can install a high-quality surround sound and speaker system for those nights in with the big screen.

Many cool kitchen gadgets can also make mealtimes quicker and more interesting.

You can also ensure that your bachelor pad is the safest it can be by installing smart devices such as smart door locks and security lights so that you can truly feel relaxed when you’re home alone.



4. Kit Out Your Walls

The walls of your pad are the perfect spaces to display your interests and personality. You could have framed prints from your favorite movie, artwork from your preferred artist, or even shots of your family and friends. If you’re a fitness guru, you could even install gym equipment or hang your bike on the wall. You can also never go wrong with a motivational quote or two.

5. Choose the Right Color Scheme

Exposed brick and dark colors are common themes within any bachelor pad, and with good reason. Brickwork can really help to promote an industrial vibe, and dark colors create a cozy atmosphere – which looks great when backlit by some shelving lights and statement floor lamps. Your color scheme is all about choosing the style that works for you.

Alternatively, you could opt for light and plain colors in order to better show off your wall decorations and home accessories to make them really stand out. For the bedroom, choose a soothing color which helps you sleep.

When you are looking for ways to create the perfect bachelor pad, this article has you covered. With tips on what you need to do all in one handy space, you will find that creating your perfect bachelor pad is so easy and you’ll be soon making the most of your newly refined space.