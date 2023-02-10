Discover MANS Fall Winter 2023.24 Collection

Fashion brand MANS presented its Fall Winter 2023.24 Collection, that focuses on the essentials, with a lookbook lensed by photographer Fede Delibes. In charge of creative direction was Jaime Álvarez. The collection plays with dualities such as fitted and loose, nonchalance and restrained, and it brings modernity, calmness, simplicity, comfort and warmth. It highlights the beauty and versatility of basics. For the season the brand brings a lineup of elevated everyday pieces: crisp cotton shirts, knits, trousers, overcoats, and an array of tailored jackets. The collection is slim but floating, youthful yet classic, sexy and comfortable.

“Since minimalism and the discard of abstractions is at the center of attention in the collection the chest pockets are eliminated and the closures are concealed. With or without a lapel the jackets over the flowing trousers are impeccably-cut and create a sleek look – traditional fit on men, and oversized on women. Earthy tones are mixed with shades of blues as luscious sunset hues with contrasts of brightly-colored mohair knits, elegant yet cozy. Recurring throughout the collection is the use of cotton. Light to heavy-weight, the pieces maintain a disciplined silhouette. Shiny bristling leather-like fabrics give a metallic effect; a beautiful simplicity, like the reflection of light bouncing between skyscrapers in the city. Oversized woollen coats complete the looks as a comforting hug during the colder season.” – Mans