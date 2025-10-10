Photographer Borislav Utjesinovic captured MMSCENE Magazine‘s October 2025 Digital cover story starring influencer and new face on the modeling scene Chazz Moon. Styling is work of Vittoria Caravello, assisted by Alessandro Ferrario. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Loui Ferry and makeup artist Bruno Oliveira. For the session Moon is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Versace, Etro, A-Poc Able Issey Miyake, Dsquared2, No21, Magliano, and Levi’s.

Moon thrives as both a model and influencer. His online presence continues to grow, with more than 280,000 TikTok followers and 181,000 on Instagram. His content blends humor, behind-the-scenes glimpses, and insights into model life, offering fans an unfiltered look at the industry. Chazz is represented by Elite Model World, Nur Model Management, Trend Model Management, and Izaio Management.

In conversation with our editor-in-chief Zarko Davinic, Moon shared that he isn’t entirely sure how he was discovered but believes it may have been through social media. He received an email from his now mother agency and, although he initially declined, thinking the industry would be too demanding, a supportive exchange with his agent encouraged him to give modeling a try.

He has been modeling for just over a year and recently completed his first Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks. Though new to the industry, he approaches castings with confidence and self-awareness, understanding that acceptance and rejection are part of the process rather than personal judgments.

Moon hopes to walk at New York Fashion Week too and believes in his potential to reach that stage in time. He began creating content in the summer of 2021 with an account intended purely for fun. When one of his videos went viral in early 2022, he decided to take social media more seriously, transforming his page into a personal platform. He credits consistency as the key to his growth, emphasizing that success didn’t come overnight.

Fashion weeks inspire his content, and he takes notes during castings to refine his creative ideas. Recently, he has begun developing a Spanish-language content, noting a lack of representation for blond, Spanish-speaking models. Fluent in Spanish, he aims to bridge that gap and connect with a broader audience. His dream collaboration is with Bottega Veneta.

Model Chazz Moon – @chazz.moon

Photographer Borislav Utjesinovic – @borislavutjesinovic

Stylist: Vittoria Caravello – @vittoria.caravello, assisted by Alessandro Ferrario

Hair Stylist: Loui Ferry – @louiferry

Makeup Artist: Bruno Oliveira – @itsoliveirabruno

Interview by Zarko Davinic – @zarkodavinic