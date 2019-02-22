Hugo Sauzay & Luc Defont-Saviard Model Massimo Dutti SS19 Collection

Pin 0 Shares

Fashion photographer Lachlan Bailey captured Massimo Dutti‘s Spring Summer 2019 campaign featuring top models Hugo Sauzay and Luc Defont-Saviard. In charge of styling was Geraldine Saglio, with art direction from Franck Durand, and beauty by hair stylist Rudi Lewis, and makeup artist Petros Petrohilos.





