Finnlay Davis Models Massimo Dutti Fall Winter 2022 Collection

Spanish brand MASSIMO DUTTI enlists fashion photographer Robin Galiegue to capture their latest Fall Winter 2022 menswear story titled The Wanderer starring supermodel Finnlay Davis. The session highlights contemporary urban style with essential pieces such as grey wool suit, corduroy overshirt with pocket, crew neck sweater, wool double-breasted three-quarter-length coat, black twill wool coat, high neck cotton, cashmere and silk sweater, technical down jacket, and tumbled leather jacket with pockets.