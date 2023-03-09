Matthew Seymour Poses in Officine Générale Spring 2023 Looks

Fashion brand Officine Générale enlists top model Matthew Seymour to star in their Spring Summer 2023 Elements campaign lensed by photographer Laurence Ellis. In charge of styling was Giovanni Dario Laudicina, with creative direction from Nina Mahéo. Beauty is work of hair stylist Ed Moelands and makeup artist Tatsu Yamanaka. Director of photography Annabel Snoxall.

I know how much Pierre loves the sea. It’s an environment that inspires and soothes him. My idea was to capture his collection in a series of sea views, but with a feeling of not quite being able to identify where the images were taken. To set a mood, and leave the rest to the imagination. – Nina Mahéo