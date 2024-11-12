MM6 Maison Margiela Collaborates With Dr. Martens

MM6 Maison Margiela and Dr. Martens have joined forces for an exclusive Autumn/Winter 2024 capsule collection, a partnership that brings together the iconic British footwear brand and the avant-garde French label for the first time. This collection reimagines classic Dr. Martens silhouettes with MM6’s distinctive, unconventional design language, resulting in unique hybrids that blend elegance and durability.

The collection debuted at MM6 Maison Margiela’s AW24 runway show, where fans of both brands were introduced to three standout designs that fuse elements from four of Dr. Martens’ core styles: the Original 1460 boot, the extra-tall 1490 boot, the classic 1461 shoe, and the Penton loafer. Each piece is crafted to merge MM6’s innovative vision with Dr. Martens’ timeless durability, manifesting a collaborative spirit that emphasizes both brands’ dedication to challenging traditional design.

Highlights of the Collection:

The 1460 / 1461 Boot: A fusion of the Original 1460 8-eye boot and the 1461 3-eye shoe, crafted with oxblood Vintage Smooth leather and soft black Virginia leather. This hybrid pairs bold textures and colors, reinforced with a steel toe and enhanced by Dr. Martens’ signature Puritan chain stitch. RRP: USD $320 / GBP £320 / EUR €350.

The 1490 / 1461 Boot: An extra-tall 10-eye 1490 boot, combined with the bump-toe 1461 shoe. This silhouette emphasizes the curvature of the design, featuring contrasting black Virginia and Vintage Smooth leathers. RRP: USD $320 / GBP £320 / EUR €350.

The 1461 / Penton Shoe: A creative twist on the traditional 1461 shoe, blended with the Penton loafer. Made from black Vintage Smooth leather with a subtle oxblood accent, it showcases a sophisticated yet edgy aesthetic. RRP: USD $290 / GBP £290 / EUR €320.

Each piece in the collection is completed with Dr. Martens’ classic DMS sole, signature yellow welt stitching, and MM6’s numeric branding. The boots are finished with Dr. Martens’ iconic AirWair heel loop, a testament to the heritage of the brand while celebrating the experimental spirit of MM6.

The MM6 Maison Margiela x Dr. Martens collection will be available starting November 19 on both brands’ e-commerce sites, select MM6 Maison Margiela and Dr. Martens stores, and in limited multi-brand locations. This collaboration marks a bold step for both brands, inviting fans to experience classic Dr. Martens footwear through the lens of MM6 Maison Margiela’s distinct and transformative style.