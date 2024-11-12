Supreme & HYSTERIC GLAMOUR Collab

Supreme is back with a fresh new collaboration, joining forces with HYSTERIC GLAMOUR for a Fall 2024 capsule collection. Following closely after their recent project with Mitchell & Ness, this latest drop merges streetwear classics with HYSTERIC’s rebellious Americana flair. The range features a variety of apparel and accessories, including outerwear, hoodies, sweatsuits, T-shirts, jerseys, bags, caps, belts, and keychains.

The standout piece is the Vanson Leathers® Jacket, offered in two striking colorways—black with blue and green with yellow. These biker-style jackets are packed with embroidered patches on the front, with bold “hysteric” lettering emblazoned on the sleeves. Matching Vanson Leathers® Bags are also available, completing the edgy racer-inspired look.

Another highlight is the SIXTYNINERS T-shirt, which adds a touch of nostalgia with its varsity-style design. The tee comes in three colorways—red with black, white with navy, and mustard yellow with brown—featuring a succubus figure between the numbers 6 and 9, alongside Supreme and HYSTERIC branding. This graphic-heavy style captures the playful irreverence both brands are known for.

The collection also delivers relaxed hoodies and sweatsuits that work perfectly for layering, as well as jerseys and caps that add a street-ready edge to any outfit. HYSTERIC’s retro graphics blend seamlessly with Supreme’s classic silhouettes, creating pieces that are both functional and full of personality. Keychains and belts round out the collection, adding punk-inspired details that elevate even the simplest looks.

Accessories are always a major part of any Supreme release, and this drop is no different. The belt and keychains bring that signature attitude, turning basic items into bold statement pieces. The collaboration captures the spirit of retro rebellion, mixing it with Supreme’s effortless cool to deliver a range that’s both nostalgic and fresh.

The Supreme x HYSTERIC GLAMOUR Fall 2024 collection will launch on November 14 through Supreme’s webstore, with an Asia release following on November 16. With bold graphics and a blend of streetwear with Americana influences, this capsule is set to leave a mark. Expect a drop that brings together the signature edge of both brands in an unforgettable way.