New Squid Game Sneakers by PUMA

PUMA‘s latest venture into entertainment-themed fashion has taken the market by surprise with its Squid Game-inspired sneakers and sportswear. The collection arrives just as excitement builds for the much-anticipated second season of Netflix‘s Squid Game, set to premiere in late December. The standout of this collection is undoubtedly the Suede Squid Game sneakers, which creatively employ a mix of textures and colors to echo the twisted atmosphere of the series.

Collaborations in the sneaker industry are commonplace, but PUMA’s decision to pair up with a series as gritty as Squid Game was initially met with skepticism. However, the collection has surpassed expectations. The Suede Squid Game sneakers stand out with their sleek, low-top silhouette, serving as a prime example of PUMA’s talent for marrying cultural trends with athletic aesthetics.

Also part of this innovative line are the Easy Rider sneakers, themed after Young-hee, the notorious giant doll from the series’ infamous red light, green light game. Although these sneakers don’t quite reach the heights of the Suede designs, they still showcase a commendable effort in thematic footwear. The collection extends to include tracksuits that reflect the stark appearance of the contestants’ uniforms in Squid Game, reimagined as stylish, functional sportswear.

This new line also features dyed hoodies and separate tracksuit pieces, all designed to offer style and comfort. These pieces are tailored for fans looking to subtly celebrate their favorite series, as well as those simply seeking unique additions to their casual wardrobes. The meticulous design details found in this line highlight PUMA’s focus on crafting trendy yet functional sportswear.

Scheduled for release on PUMA’s online store, the collection is priced accessibly, with sneakers starting at $90 and complete tracksuits at $150, positioning them as attractive options for diverse buyers. This approach not only fuels the excitement surrounding the upcoming Squid Game season but also cements PUMA’s reputation for delivering high-quality, culturally relevant products.