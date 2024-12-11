Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low “Moonwalker” Planned for a 2025 Return

Nike Basketball is gearing up to bring back the Kobe 9 Elite Low “Moonwalker” colorway, a design first introduced in 2014. Inspired by Michael Jackson, the shoe features a vibrant combination of “Hyper Grape,” “Cave Purple,” and crisp white accents, creating a look that has resonated with sneaker enthusiasts for years. This reissue, set to arrive in Protro form, promises to update the original with modern performance improvements.

While official images of the 2025 version have yet to surface, early reports suggest that the updated design will remain true to the original aesthetic. The design includes subtle upgrades to enhance functionality. These updates will not alter the signature style that made the “Moonwalker” a standout in the Kobe 9 series.

The anticipated return of the “Moonwalker” is part of a broader revival of the Kobe 9 Elite lineup in 2025. Other confirmed releases include the low-top “Beethoven” and high-top “Christmas” colorways, both of which have been celebrated for their unique designs and innovation. This upcoming collection not only pays homage to Kobe Bryant but also revisits a series that redefined basketball footwear through bold aesthetics and technical improvements.

The “Moonwalker,” inspired by Michael Jackson’s artistic influence, holds a distinct position in the series. Its cultural significance adds depth to the design. This re-release is a moment of excitement for sneaker fans and collectors alike.

When the Kobe 9 Elite Low first debuted, it set a high standard with its Flyknit construction, Lunarlon cushioning, and low-profile design. These features delivered flexibility, support, and lightweight comfort that appealed to athletes and sneaker enthusiasts. The Protro edition is expected to build on these strengths, incorporating updates to meet the demands of today’s performance needs. At the same time, it will maintain the core elements that made the original so popular.

The “Moonwalker” excels in combining vibrant aesthetics with functionality, making it a favorite for both court use and casual wear. Its thoughtful design ensures its relevance even years after its original debut.

Reports indicate that Nike will release the Kobe 9 Elite Low “Moonwalker” Protro on July 12, 2025. The sneakers will retail for $210 USD and will be available on Nike SNKRS and at select retailers. While Nike Basketball has not yet issued an official confirmation, the buzz surrounding this release continues to grow. Fans are eagerly anticipating further details, including a first look at the updated design.