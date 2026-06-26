NAHMIAS Explores Patina for Spring Summer 2027

NAHMIAS introduces Patina for Spring Summer 2027, shaping the collection around age, memory and the visible traces that clothing gathers over time. The season treats wear as a source of character, looking at garments as objects shaped by use, touch and personal history. Childhood memories also enter the collection, with playful references reworked through richer materials, surface treatments and handmade details.

NAHMIAS ages suede in house to create a worn finish with a deep patina effect. The treatment gives each piece a sense of depth and suggests garments that have already lived a life. Faded denim, painted trousers and distressed cottons extend that direction, using marks, fading and texture to recall everyday wear.

Sportswear gives the collection another route into memory. Vintage inspired basketball tees bring an athletic reference into the season, while washed sportswear silhouettes add softness and a relaxed quality. Patchwork leather outerwear introduces a more substantial element, giving the wardrobe a stronger structure. These pieces keep the brand’s California attitude while placing greater focus on texture, finish and hand worked surfaces.

NAHMIAS also looks to childhood arts and crafts for softer details. Handmade lace accents turn familiar creative gestures into refined design elements. Crochet brings in a sense of innocence and imagination, while denim with temporary tattoo inspired details gives the collection a direct link to youth.

Handwoven styles made in Peru add another layer to the season’s focus on process. These pieces give the collection a tactile dimension and sit alongside lace, crochet, distressed cotton and treated suede as part of a wider study of clothing shaped by the hand.

NAHMIAS continues to define its language through worn materials, personal references and artisanal execution. The collection values garments that look remembered, used and carried forward.