SONGZIO Spring Summer 2027 Faces the Unknown

SONGZIO presents IMPAVIDE for Spring Summer 2027 as a collection shaped by inner courage. The title suggests fearlessness without spectacle, a composed state of mind that holds steady under pressure. This idea appears through figures that seem to have crossed time, carrying traces of the past while moving toward an uncertain future with control and purpose.

The collection draws from historical Korean archetypes and places them in the present through cut, texture and silhouette. SONGZIO uses these references to explore protection, freedom, strength and vulnerability. Garments wrap, shield and release the body, creating a visual language built on tension.

Tailoring forms the core of the season. SONGZIO rotates and reworks patterns, using the cut itself to create movement. Jackets, panels and skirts shift through asymmetric draping, while deep slit necklines open the frame. Cascading panels move across the body, and bias cut constructions disrupt familiar tailoring lines.

Protective layering gives the collection its strongest physical presence. SONGZIO builds armour like forms through body contoured pleats, multiple layers and sharply articulated outlines. Jacket fronts fall straight and close, shaped by overlapping inner and outer panels. The git, a removable collar element from hanbok, appears as a contemporary detail. Protrusions at the backs of jackets add distortion, turning familiar tailoring into something more charged and unsettled.

Natural habotai silk, wool linen, cotton linen mesh and organza appear alongside metallic surfaces, punk leaning tweed, shimmery vinyl, semi sheer layers and paper light leathers. Some leather pieces carry a crushed, wrinkled finish. Hand frayed fringed edges, distressed seams, raw hems and slashed openings suggest garments that have endured movement across time. Black and ivory lead the palette, while sage, citron, berry and ink add painterly accents.

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With IMPAVIDE, SONGZIO builds a vision of figures facing the unknown without retreat. Spring Summer 2027 turns Korean references, distorted tailoring, protective forms and distressed surfaces into a collection defined by resilience, time and control.