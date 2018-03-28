Oriol Elcacho Models Pedro del Hierro SS18 Collection

Top model Oriol Elcacho teams up with Davinia Pelegri for Pedro del Hierro‘s Spring Summer 2018 advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer Alfonso Ohnur. Styling is work of Abraham Gutierrez, with grooming from Pablo Iglesias. Accessories by Fahoma – El Mito de Gea.





