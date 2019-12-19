LOOKBOOK: BOTTEGA VENETA Pre-Fall 2020 Menswear Collection

© Bottega Veneta, Photography Tyrone Lebon
Fashion photographer
Tyrone Lebon captured ‘s Pre-Fall 2020 lookbook featuring models Bottega Veneta Edoardo Sebastianelli, Malick Bodian, Martijn Faaij and Parker Van Noord.
In charge of styling was
Marie Chaix, with art direction from Edward Quarmby, and casting direction by Anita Bitton at The Establishment. Beauty is work of hair stylist Gary Gill and makeup artist Lauren Parsons.
