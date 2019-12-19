in Bottega Veneta, Lookbooks, Menswear, Pre-Fall 2020 Men's Collection

LOOKBOOK: BOTTEGA VENETA Pre-Fall 2020 Menswear Collection

Edoardo Sebastianelli, Malick Bodian, Martijn Faaij & Parker Van Noord Model Bottega Veneta’s Pre-Fall 2020 Looks

BOTTEGA VENETA
© Bottega Veneta, Photography Tyrone Lebon

Fashion photographer Tyrone Lebon captured Bottega Veneta‘s Pre-Fall 2020 lookbook featuring models Edoardo Sebastianelli, Malick Bodian, Martijn Faaij and Parker Van Noord.

Pre-Fall 2020 Men’s Collection

In charge of styling was Marie Chaix, with art direction from Edward Quarmby, and casting direction by Anita Bitton at The Establishment. Beauty is work of hair stylist Gary Gill and makeup artist Lauren Parsons.

BOTTEGA VENETA
© Bottega Veneta, Photography Tyrone Lebon
BOTTEGA VENETA
© Bottega Veneta, Photography Tyrone Lebon
BOTTEGA VENETA
© Bottega Veneta, Photography Tyrone Lebon
BOTTEGA VENETA
© Bottega Veneta, Photography Tyrone Lebon
BOTTEGA VENETA
© Bottega Veneta, Photography Tyrone Lebon
BOTTEGA VENETA
© Bottega Veneta, Photography Tyrone Lebon
BOTTEGA VENETA
© Bottega Veneta, Photography Tyrone Lebon
BOTTEGA VENETA
© Bottega Veneta, Photography Tyrone Lebon
BOTTEGA VENETA
© Bottega Veneta, Photography Tyrone Lebon
BOTTEGA VENETA
© Bottega Veneta, Photography Tyrone Lebon
BOTTEGA VENETA
© Bottega Veneta, Photography Tyrone Lebon
BOTTEGA VENETA
© Bottega Veneta, Photography Tyrone Lebon
BOTTEGA VENETA
© Bottega Veneta, Photography Tyrone Lebon
BOTTEGA VENETA
© Bottega Veneta, Photography Tyrone Lebon
BOTTEGA VENETA
© Bottega Veneta, Photography Tyrone Lebon
BOTTEGA VENETA
© Bottega Veneta, Photography Tyrone Lebon
BOTTEGA VENETA
© Bottega Veneta, Photography Tyrone Lebon

Discover womenswear looks from Bottega Veneta’s Pre-Fall 2020 collection on our DESIGNSCENE.NET

LookbooksMenswear

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

manu rios

WEEK ON IG: Andres Velencoso, Joe Jonas, Toni Mahfud….
Matthew Noszka

Matthew Noszka Models Calvin Klein Swimwear Collection