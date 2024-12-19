Nike Revives the Mac Attack for “Year of the Snake”

Nike breathes new life into the Mac Attack silhouette with a fresh “Year of the Snake” iteration, part of the brand’s 2025 Lunar New Year lineup. Known for its roots in tennis history, the Mac Attack now returns with a modern twist while preserving its vintage charm.

This edition features a clean white mesh base with leather overlays, creating a crisp and understated foundation. Subtle yet impactful pops of teal and soft orange on the heel add a festive touch, complemented by the matching checkered Nike tongue tag. Black and white branding graces the insoles and the stamped heel logo, while a white midsole and black outsole complete the sneaker’s retro-inspired design. White laces provide the final touch, tying the elements together for a balanced and versatile look.

The “Year of the Snake” Mac Attack captures the spirit of celebration with its refined palette and thoughtful detailing. Whether worn on or off the court, this iteration reaffirms the Mac Attack’s timeless appeal while honoring Lunar New Year traditions.

Set to release in 2025, the Nike Mac Attack “Year of the Snake” will be available at select retailers and Nike stores. Keep an eye out for this nostalgic yet fresh take on a classic silhouette.