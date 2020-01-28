in Advertising Campaigns, Koray Birand, Menswear, Nikola Jovanovic, Spring Summer 2020, Spring Summer 2020 Campaigns

Fabrizio Silva, Maxime Daunay & Nikola Jovanovic Model Pal Zileri SS20 Looks

Koray Birand captured Pal Zileri’s Spring Summer 2020 campaign

Pal Zileri SS20
©Pal Zileri, Photography by Koray Birand

Discover Pal Zileri‘s Spring Summer 2020 campaign featuring models Fabrizio Silva, Maxime Daunay, and Nikola Jovanovic lensed by fashion photographer Koray Birand.

The Pal Zileri advertising campaign for Spring Summer 2020 Collection represents for the Brand a journey to discover its origins, to recover the colors and the atmosphere of the Lagoon that have always been part of its own stylistic DNA.

The images narrate a trip to Venice of three friends taken in a moment of absolute carefree, without structures and rules. “Stolen shots”, taken from very close as well as far away, which reveal a story made of friendship, smiles, an all-male association where clothes discreetly accompany the protagonists without forcing the plot and without constrain them to ‘pose’.

