Peter Bici is the Face of Rag & Bone Photo Project 2019

Rag & Bone Photo Project 2019 Photographed by Quentin De Briey

Peter Bici
Peter Bici

Photography © Quentin De Briey for Rag & Bone

New York’s skate culture icon Peter Bici models Rag & Bone‘s Spring 2019 collection looks for brand’s yearlong Photo Project 2019 advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer Quentin De Briey.

Peter Bici
Photography © Quentin De Briey for Rag & Bone
Peter Bici
Photography © Quentin De Briey for Rag & Bone
Peter Bici
Photography © Quentin De Briey for Rag & Bone
Peter Bici
Photography © Quentin De Briey for Rag & Bone
Peter Bici
Photography © Quentin De Briey for Rag & Bone
Peter Bici
Photography © Quentin De Briey for Rag & Bone
Peter Bici
Photography © Quentin De Briey for Rag & Bone
Peter Bici
Photography © Quentin De Briey for Rag & Bone
Peter Bici
Photography © Quentin De Briey for Rag & Bone
Peter Bici
Photography © Quentin De Briey for Rag & Bone
Peter Bici
Photography © Quentin De Briey for Rag & Bone
Peter Bici
Photography © Quentin De Briey for Rag & Bone

