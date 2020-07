Discover behind the scene action at Ermenegildo Zegna’s Spring Summer 2021 show held on Friday July 17th, during this season’s Milan Fashion Week.

Among models who walked the show were Cheikh Niang, Daan Duez, Diogo Gomes, Elhadji Mar, Etienne de Testa, Malick Bodian, and Nigel Herrenauw.

For more of backstage images from Ermenegildo Zegna‘s SS21 fashion show continue below:

Courtesy of © Ermenegildo Zegna / EMEA Press Office