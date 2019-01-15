Daan Duez, Jonas Gloer & Tae Min Park Model Prada SS19 Collection

Pin 0 Shares

Discover Prada‘s Spring Summer 2019 advertising campaign featuring models Daan Duez, Jonas Gloer, and Tae Min Park captured by fashion photographer Willy Vanderperre. Styling is work of Olivier Rizzo, with beauty from hair stylist Duffy, and makeup artist Aaron de Mey. In charge of creative direction was David James, with casting direction by Ashley Brokaw.

“The advertising campaign takes the form of a series of enigmatic and intriguing film posters, drawing their visual language from the moving image, translating them to stills. As with a fashion campaign, movie posters are synched to a particular moment in time – by their nature, fleeting and ephemeral, yet later prized and pored-over as emblematic of the cultural moment in which they were devised. Here, they transgress their time, visual quotations reactivated for today, cinematic conventions used as literal frames, to entice, attract and seduce the viewers.

Drawing on the distinct and immediately-recognisable iconography of cinema, the images imply their place as part of a larger whole. Each is presented as a fragment of the original films’ narrative – figures turning away, seemingly captured in locomotion, without comment or explanation, gazes panning out of frame, in ambiguous aesthetic conversation. Frozen in attitudes and gestures drawn from classic cinema, in moments seized, their poses are half-remembered, part familiar. They are both reflections and refractions, simultaneously old and new.“





