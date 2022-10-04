Discover PUMA PLAYERS’ LOUNGE Collection

Sportswear brand PUMA presented its PLAYERS’ LOUNGE Fall Winter 2022 Collection, that explores vintage football style, with a story starring the brand ambassador and Dutch professional footballer Memphis Depay lensed by fashion photographer Nick Thompson. In charge of styling was Lawrie Glorie, with set design from Lauren Jauregui. The collection reimagines iconic ’60s and ’70s football styles with tailored craftmanship, fine embroidery, and archive-inspired details. With the collection Puma celebrates its own history and heritage as well as football.

“Expressive details punctuate the collection’s apparel, including custom embroideries, trims, and engineered knits. Thoughtful tailoring acts to re-imagine PUMA’s iconic T7 tracksuit, which is reimagined with an all-new pattern inspired by PUMA’a Formstrip. The dress code for the Players’ Lounge also includes menswear staples like polo shirts and knitted crewneck sweaters, elevated through carefully considered design. Accessories like caps, scarves and select luggage round out the offerings. For the footwear component of the collection, we see a range of included styles that span from classic running to basketball, not limited to the, Slipstream Lo, Suede VTG, RX 737, and the beloved Blaze of Glory, all of which are re-fitted with new details and touches” – from Puma