Best Basketball Shoes for Under Retail in 2022

We don’t need much for basketball – a group of friends, a court, a ball and good sneakers. Quality basketball shoes are one of the main conditions for playing basketball. Whether you’re a fan of the high-top or low-top models, the designs are numerous these days. From celebrity and basketball stars collaborations, to classic offerings from sportswear brands, the market is in all time high now. While waiting for the new NBA season to start, MMSCENE team prepared the best basketball shoes you can cop under retail price.

Nike Kyrie Low 5 ‘Community’

Starting off with Nike Kyrie Low 5 in ‘Community’ colourway mixing hues of pink and blue, with black detailing. This fit allows players to use speed with constant movement and control of the ball and during quick changes of direction. The Zoom Air unit provides maximum energy return and enables explosive movements, change of direction and speed. The laces are threaded through the interlaced straps in the forefoot. When you tighten the laces, they pull down to keep your foot comfortably secure. The foam in the midsole is soft and smooth, the computer-generated pattern allows you to accelerate, decelerate and change direction while maintaining maximum control of your movements. If you want to show off your skills in the game under the hoops, these Nike basketball shoes are the best choice for you.

Air Jordan 36 Low ‘Pure Money’

For the lovers of simple yet effective styles, we have Air Jordan 36 Low ‘Pure Money’. Featuring a white Leno-Weave upper, bolstered with TPU ribbon and synthetic leather overlays, this fit provides a simple monochromatic choice. Contrasting the simlpe fit are the Jumonam brandings on tongue, heel tab and cushy Phylon midsole. A perfect pair, if you’re one of those players who like to match their fits with every sneaker. Be sure everything matches with this iconic fit.

Adidas Trae Young 1 ‘Pixels’

Dressed in Trae Young’s unmistakable style and flair, the Adidas Trae Young 1 in Pixels colourway are the right pick if you’re a fan of bold designs. This particular style features a multicolor print on a breathable textile build made from recycled content. Basketball star’s logo is shown on the front, while his signature is placed on the latter. The shoe also features a responsive Lightstrike midsole to let you move on the court without weighing you down. The midsole is coloured in two hues of blue with black adidas detailing.

Nike KD 15 ‘Aimbot’

The Nike KD15 provides exactly what every basketball player needs: plenty of responsiveness, good grip and a drop-in feel. Less material underfoot and on the upper helps reduce distraction, while optimizing energy return and increasing all-round comfort – which is what matters most for players like Kevin Durant who never stops moving. The laces are threaded through the side wings. Full-length cushioned foam with a visible Air Zoom Strobel unit provides a double layer of cushioning that’s soft and smooth. The Air Zoom Strobel eliminates the need for extra layers and delivers incredible energy return right under your foot. Reduced layers on the upper reduce weight to increase comfort. The light lemon color is interrupted with multicolored Swoosh sign and molded pink KD logo on top of the tongue. “EASY” is molded into the rubber of the sole and pays homage to KD’s simple, effortless play.

Nike Cosmic Unity ‘Space Hippie’

The Nike Cosmic Unity Basketball Shoe is a basketball shoe that gives you energy and comfort on the court. The sleek and very comfortable silhouette is made from at least 25% recycled waste material. From the idea of ecological durability to its realization, the creators of these sneakers have made considerable efforts to turn used and discarded material into functional ones. The Air Zoom Strobel unit allows you to recover energy and always have a fresh step, and at the same time, it has 20% recycled material in its composition. The thin but very durable sole features partially recycled rubber that provides exceptional traction during attacks and sudden changes of direction. Recycled materials are also part of the upper, midsole and lacing system, all with the goal of raising global environmental awareness.