Breakthrough stars Oumar Goumballa and Tamsir Thiam take the spotlight posing for Off-White Resort 2021 collection lookbook. In charge of the photography for Virgil Abloh and his Off-White team’s latest collection shoot was photographer Andrea Artemisio. Styling the shoot was work of one of the stylist to watch, Ib Kamara.

Tamsir Thiam is represented by Independent Model Management in Milano, Bananas Models in Paris and Red Model Management in New York. Oumar Goumballa is with NOLOGO Model Management in Milan and M Management / Metropolitan Models Group in Paris.

Discover the complete lookbook from Off White Resort 2021 collection in our gallery:

Designer Virgil Abloh for Off-White

Photographer Andrea Artemisio

Fashion Editor Ib Kamara

Makeup Artist Camilla Romagnoli

Casting Director Liz Goldson

Models Oumar Goumballa and Tamsir Thiam