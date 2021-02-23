ROBERTO CAVALLI Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

Designer Fausto Puglisi presented his vision for Italian luxury house ROBERTO CAVALLI with the Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection. The collection features unmistakable Cavalli’s style reinterpreted for modern times.

Models Mark Vanderloo, Jhona Burjack, Cheikh Dia, Atte Lehtinen, Jonas Barros, Victor Berlo, Jacob Gutierrez, Daniela Santiago, Roberta de Titta Grazziano, Ludmilla Voronkina Bozzetti, Elisabetta Dessy, Jia Kueen, Leila Nda, and Naomi Chin Wing star in the lookbook lensed by fashion photographer Max Vadukul. In charge of styling and art direction was Fausto Puglisi, with casting direction from Vanessa Contini, and production by Hotel Production. Beauty is work of hair stylist Pier Paolo Lai, makeup artist Anna Maria Negri, and manicurist Isabella Franchi.

