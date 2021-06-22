in Advertising Campaigns, Chanel, Grooming

Be Only You: BOY DE CHANEL Beauty Line for Men 2021

Models Cristiano Palmerini, Mads Holmboe and Quentin Demeester star in Boy De Chanel 2021 campaign

BOY DE CHANEL
©CHANEL, Photography by George Harvey

Discover BOY DE CHANEL 2021 the makeup and skincare line for men campaign featuring models Cristiano Palmerini, Mads Holmboe, and Quentin Demeester lensed by fashion photographer George Harvey. Beauty is work of hair stylist Sebastien Richard, makeup artist Adrien Pinault, and manicurist Severine Loreal. In charge of art direction was Tony Romero.

BOY DE CHANEL
©CHANEL, Photography by George Harvey

Easy rules for creating a look that ranges from simple to expert with BOY DE CHANEL. Mattify, hydrate, and fortify your skin, even out your complexion, and intensify your eyes.” – from Chanel

BOY DE CHANEL
©CHANEL, Photography by George Harvey

