Hero Fiennes-Tiffin, Jonas Mason & Rishi Robin for Salvatore Ferragamo

Fashion photographer Harley Weir captured Salvatore Ferragamo‘s Fall Winter 2019.20 advertising campaign featuring Hero Fiennes-Tiffin, Jonas Mason, Rishi Robin, Liya Kebede, Kirsty Hume, Yorgelis Marte, and Sora Choi. Styling is work of Jodie Barnes, with makeup from beauty artist Fara Homidi, and hair styling by Jimmy Paul.
“As I was walking through the city every day to prepare for that show, I started peeking into the doorways of the buildings as I passed. I realised Milan is full of hidden architectural treasures – beautiful courtyards and entryways – that you cannot see from the street and I decided to showcase some of these special secret sites in our campaign.” – Artistic director Paul Andrew
