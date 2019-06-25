in Atelier Management, Covers, Editorial, Entertainment, Magazines, Michael Schwartz

Joel Kinnaman Stars in Men’s Journal July August 2019 Cover Story

Men’s Journal Latest Issue Features Suicide Squad Star Joel Kinnaman

Joel Kinnaman
Photo © Michael Schwartz for Men’s Journal/ Courtesy of Atelier Management

Swedish actor Joel Kinnaman takes the cover story of Men’s Journal Magazine‘s July August 2019 edition lensed by fashion photographer Michael Schwartz at Atelier Management. In charge of styling was Ilaria Urbinati, with beauty from hair stylist Donita Coda, and makeup artist Chelo.

