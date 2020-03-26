in Advertising Campaigns, Hunter & Gatti, Menswear, Sean O'Pry, Spring Summer 2020, Spring Summer 2020 Campaigns, Videos, VNY Models

Supermodel Sean O’Pry Poses in Beymen Spring Summer 2020 Looks

Beymen enlists supermodel Sean O’Pry as the face of their SS20 campaign lensed by Hunter & Gatti

Sean O'Pry
©Beymen, Photography by Hunter & Gatti

Supermodel Sean O’Pry stars in Beymen‘s Spring Summer 2020 campaign captured by fashion photography duo Hunter & Gatti. In charge of styling was Kaner Kivanc.

Discover more of the campaign below:

Sean O'Pry
©Beymen, Photography by Hunter & Gatti
Sean O'Pry
©Beymen, Photography by Hunter & Gatti
Sean O'Pry
©Beymen, Photography by Hunter & Gatti
Sean O'Pry
©Beymen, Photography by Hunter & Gatti
Sean O'Pry
©Beymen, Photography by Hunter & Gatti
Sean O'Pry
©Beymen, Photography by Hunter & Gatti
Sean O'Pry
©Beymen, Photography by Hunter & Gatti
Beymen
©Beymen, Photography by Hunter & Gatti
Beymen
©Beymen, Photography by Hunter & Gatti
Beymen
©Beymen, Photography by Hunter & Gatti
Beymen
©Beymen, Photography by Hunter & Gatti
Beymen
©Beymen, Photography by Hunter & Gatti
Beymen
©Beymen, Photography by Hunter & Gatti
Beymen
©Beymen, Photography by Hunter & Gatti
Beymen
©Beymen, Photography by Hunter & Gatti
Beymen
©Beymen, Photography by Hunter & Gatti
Beymen
©Beymen, Photography by Hunter & Gatti
Beymen
©Beymen, Photography by Hunter & Gatti

Beymen
©Beymen, Photography by Hunter & Gatti

