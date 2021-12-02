When it comes to pre-collections Dan and Dean Caten have already worked out the formula – the collections are simply said a celebrations of DSQUARED2s‘s ultimate moments.

The collection is travel inspired, even while the lookbook itself is never going further than the elevator selfie. Yet DSQUARED2 pre-fall 2022 menswear collection brings us back to the brand’s massive denim heritage. The pieces are drawing from the past collections inspired by camping and the boy and girl scout culture.

That said, the brand is soon to leave it’s digital presentation world, preparing to show in person for the next Milan Fashion Week season. In the meantime discover all the looks from DSQUARED2 Pre Fall 2022 menswear collection in MMSCENE gallery: